Police: Man wanted in connection to Tulare shooting arrested in Santa Cruz Co.

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s arrested a man on Wednesday for a shooting that happened back in October in Tulare, authorities say.

Police say the suspect was arrested for an unrelated incident in Santa Cruz.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old, Jose Luis Aguilar from Tipton.

Santa Cruz Sheriff’s say they learned of the arrest warrant after they ran Aguilar’s name through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Authorities say Aguilera was taken to the Tulare County Jail where he is being held without bail. He faces charges of attempted murder, reckless discharge of a firearm, child endangerment and gang allegation enhancements.

Tulare officers say the shooting happened near the intersection of O Street and King Avenue back in October.

When officers arrived at the scene an adult male said that he had just been shot while he was sitting in his car.

Authorities say that it appeared that stray bullets had also struck a nearby apartment and went through a window of a room where a small child was napping.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.