Live Now
Governor Newsom to Provide Update on State’s COVID-19 Response

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Police: Man shot near elementary school in Selma, expected to survive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot in the lower torso Friday night near an elementary school in Selma, police say.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Fig Street and Mitchell Avenue near Eric White Elementary School at 9:19 p.m. for a call of shots being fired.

When authorities arrived they say they found a 27-year-old man from Parlier, with a gunshot wound in his lower torso.

The victim told authorities he was walking down Berry Street when a black SUV with four occupants inside pulled up next to him. Two out of the four occupants in the vehicle got off the car and attempted to strike him with an object, while also pointing a firearm in his face, according to authorities.

Authorities say one of the suspects discharged a single shot, striking the victim in his buttocks. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Anyone in the community that has information regarding this shooting investigation is encouraged to call Selma Police Department Detective Sergeant Tim Cannon at 559-891-2283 or he can be contacted at his email which is TimothyC@cityofselma.com.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know