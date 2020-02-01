Police: Man in wheelchair dies after being hit crossing road Thursday

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a wheelchair dies after he was hit crossing the road Thursday, Police says.

Authorities say the driver was suspicious of DUI but was not under the influence.

Police say the crash happened when a 90-year-old in a wheelchair was crossing Marks Avenue from the west side of the street towards Sussex Way.

The driver was making a left from Sussex Way onto southbound Marks Avenue.

