Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in Visalia

Video Courtesy: Visalia Stringer

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man in Visalia on Friday night.

Police say they received calls of a shooting at the 1700 block of Harold Court at around 8 p.m.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his back, according to police.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Witnesses told authorities the suspect fired six to eight shots.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot and with no description.

No other information is available.

