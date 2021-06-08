Police: Man arrested for attempting to rob bank in Madera days after robbing Fresno bank

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Just one week after a suspect was arrested for allegedly robbing a Fresno bank, the Madera Police Department says he was arrested again for another attempted bank robbery.

Police say 34-year-old Michael Salinas tried to steal money from a Bank of America in Madera on Tuesday before leading police on a chase all the way into Fresno.

Salinas was placed under arrested by officers after the chase came to an end in the Tower District.

Authorities say Salinas was also arrested last week for a separate robbery at a bank in Fresno. He was released from jail a few days after his arrest but is now back behind bars following this latest incident.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Salinas has a lengthy criminal history, with over 50 arrests in the last 20 years.

“So obviously, every time we are arresting someone and then putting them in jail, and they are since released, it puts the community in danger,” said Madera Police Sgt. Mark Trukki.

The Sheriff’s Office says Salinas has been arrested for burglaries, auto theft, drugs, and a number of other charges.

“Obviously this person has shown his lack of regard for the public,” said Trukki.

Trukki says around 9:30 am Tuesday, Salinas walked up to a teller at the Bank of America and passed them a note demanding money.

Police say Salinas, who was not armed, got nervous and took off in a 2018 Mercedes without any cash.

He then allegedly led police on a wreckless pursuit down Highway 99 to Fresno.

“He several times would pass on the right, drive on the shoulder of the road, weave back and forth going well over 100 mph at times,” said Trukki.

Trukki says a helicopter followed Salinas, who allegedly ditched the car in the Tower District.

Fresno Police say he ran away but was arrested by officers around 10 a.m. that same morning.

“Eventually the male was turned over to madrea pd without further incident,” said Fresno Police Officer Felipe Uribe.

Uribe says officers arrested salinas back on June 3rd for an almost identical robbery at a Chase bank on Blackstone Avenue, except this time, he got away with cash.

“That suspect was booked in the Fresno County Jail and release a few days later,” said Uribe.

Police say Uribe confessed to the crime before he was released a couple of days later. Officials say he was released either because the paperwork wasn’t filed on time, or because there wasn’t enough evidence.

Salinas is currently in the Madera County Jail and is facing charges of attempted robbery and evading police.