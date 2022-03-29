FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are asking for the community’s help to identify the suspects and vehicles used in a northeast Fresno shooting.

Police say just before midnight on March, 12, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of First Street and Gettysburg Avenues.

Officers say they were able to contact multiple people who were in a parking lot during the shooting. No injuries were reported, according to officials, however, they say the shooting endangered the lives of everyone in the area.

During their investigation, officers say they found surveillance video that contains what they believe to be the suspects and vehicles used.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Besoyan at (559) 349-6305