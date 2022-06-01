FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have uncovered more information about the double homicide that claimed the lives of 17-year-old Noah Golding and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Nicole Diaz. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Nicholas House in connection to both of their deaths.

According to police, Nicole was meeting up with another 19-year-old female to fight early Tuesday morning.

“The actual instances or motive leading to an actual physical confrontation have yet to be determined,” said LT. Paul Cervantes.

Videos on social media show the women engaging in a fight. Golding was also taking part along with Nicholas House.

Police say as blows were being thrown, House opened fire, mortally wounding Golding and Diaz. House was reportedly involved with the woman who was fighting Diaz.

After the shooting, House allegedly took off in a car driven by a 16-year-old but was quickly pulled over by Fresno Police. The 16-year-old is not facing any charges.

“We have determined that there were shell casings on the scene that matched the firearms that were located in possession of Nicholas. He invoked his rights to talk with an attorney and we were comfortable booking Nicholas House for two counts of murder,” Cervantes said.

They later confirmed Golding is the son of Christina Lopez.

Lopez’s other son – then 16-year-old Isiah Murrietta-Golding – was fatally shot by a Fresno Police officer back in 2017.

Lopez was awarded nearly five million dollars in a civil suit. In 2021, she was arrested for allegedly using money from the settlement to buy guns for gang members.

“As a mother and a prosecutor and a citizen of this county for my entire life, this is some of the most despicable behavior I’ve ever seen from a human being,” said District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

Cervantes said this whole tragedy could have been avoided.

“The reality is, it’s never a good idea to meet at a location to mutually become involved in a physical altercation. Tempers run high, things happen, and in this case, tragically, we have now lost two young individuals in our community,” he said.

The other 19-year-old female was treated for injuries at CRMC but has been released.

Police are still working to figure out a motive for the fight.