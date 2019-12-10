Police issue warning to women following pair of attacks in public parking lots

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Mary Durazo shopped at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Visalia after the attack over the weekend.

“I’m sad that our world is in such a state that we have to be afraid to go to the grocery store.”

Durazo says the attacks that happened aren’t keeping her from grocery shopping, but they are affecting when she goes.

“When it’s dark and you’re the only one in the parking lot, it can be nerve-wracking,” said Durazo. “But, it’s not only this parking lot, it’s every grocery store parking lot, so my husband told me don’t go to the grocery store at night.”

On Sunday, police say a woman in a Visalia Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot was sexually assaulted in the back of her car after a man approached her, asking for help.

In Sanger, a man tried to pull a woman out of her car, while she was parked in front of Anytime Fitness.

In both cases, the women screamed or fought back. Police say in these situations, taking action is important.

Visalia Police Sergeant Gary Williams said, “Make sure if you are grabbed by someone, you fight back, you do whatever you need to do to get away. If you’re walking to your car or are in your car, you have a great weapon in your hand in your car keys. Use those as a weapon to strike someone in the face, or go for a soft target like the neck. Do whatever it is you need to do to get away–make sure you fight back.”

And for women, they say there’s one obvious indicator.

“If you’re by yourself, and it’s a male subject that approaches you that needs help, usually a male subject isn’t going to approach a female for assistance with his vehicle, “ said Sgt. Williams.

Police say if you feel uneasy or in danger while going back to your car, you should go directly to your car, lock the doors and drive away, or turn back to the business you came from and ask for security.

If you’re afraid you’re being followed while on the road, police say you can call 9-1-1 if you know your location, or you can change your route and head to the police station, where someone can come out and assist you.

So far, police say there is no evidence to connect the attacks, but Visalia and Sanger police are working together to investigate the incidents. They say that right now, they’re looking at surveillance video to gather more information.

In Visalia, their suspect is a white man in his 40s and was wearing a black beanie and grey hoodie, and left in a light-colored pickup truck.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.”

