Police investigating theft of donation jar for employee battling cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Management at Senor Pepe’s says police are investigating after a woman is seen on surveillance video taking a donation jar intended for a beloved employee being treated for cancer.

In a post on Instagram Friday afternoon, Senor Pepe’s shared video of a woman appearing to take a jar from behind a counter and walking out with it.

The theft happened sometime Friday morning.

Management says the woman seen on video walked into the restaurant asking to buy a gift certificate. The server helping her walked to get the gift certificate and that’s when the woman is seen taking the jar.

The donation jar is one of the restaurant’s “beloved, loyal, hardworking employees.” Management says the employee still shows up for work despite undergoing cancer treatments.

Eddie Salmeron, the manager at Senor Pepe’s says the employee has worked at the restaurant for 10 years.

Senor Pepe’s shared photos of the woman seen on camera walking out with the donation jar.

Woman suspected of stealing donation jar from Senor Pepe’s / Photo: Senor Pepe’s – Instagram

Suspected getaway vehicle / Photo: Senor Pepe’s – Instagram

Salmeron was stunned by the brazen act.

“This person, this thief, walked in there, saw the sign. We have a couple signs posted and what these donations are for. She read that hey, this is for someone battling late stage cancer and she still had the audacity to grab it and take off,” Salmeron said.

Bakersfield Police is investigating the theft.

