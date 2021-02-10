Police investigating fatal crash in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people are dead after a car crash in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Jensen Avenue and Martin Luther King Blvd. 

According to the Fresno Police Department, a driver speeding hit and killed a man riding a bike. That driver crashed into a car in the intersection. He died. The driver of the second car was rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The identities of the person on the bicycle and the first driver have not been released.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com