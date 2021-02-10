Police investigating fatal crash in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people are dead after a car crash in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Jensen Avenue and Martin Luther King Blvd.

According to the Fresno Police Department, a driver speeding hit and killed a man riding a bike. That driver crashed into a car in the intersection. He died. The driver of the second car was rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The identities of the person on the bicycle and the first driver have not been released.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.