Police investigate double shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m.

Police found a man in an SUV at Fresno Street and Tyler Avenue. They say the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

#Breaking Two male victims suffering from non-life threating gunshot wounds were taken to CRMC. It's not confirmed on whether these 2 incidents are gang related at this time but the two incidents appear to be connected. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/ppMBOAubqI — Xavier Uriarte KSEE 24 (@UriarteXavier) September 16, 2020

The victim was unable to provide any information.

A short time later, the police received a second call about another shooting in the area. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, police say.

Officers believe the shootings are related and are still gathering information.

