Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno Saturday night.

Police responded to Villa Margaritas Apartment complex in the area of Recreation and Hedges Avenues just after 9:30 p.m. for a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a dead male victim with a gunshot wound inside the front portion of the apartment unit.

Witnesses in the area told police they had heard of a disturbance before the shooting and two men fleeing the area.

No other details were available, the investigation is ongoing.