Police investigating catalytic converter thefts find 70 in a Merced storage unit

MERCED, California (KGPE) – Over 70 catalytic converters have been recovered by Merced Police, according to investigators following up on an arrest made last week.

On Feb. 12, officers served a search warrant at 1100 block of Loughborough Drive. During the search, police say they found multiple catalytic converters and over $20,000 in cash. It resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Christopher Means.

RELATED: Merced man arrested for string of catalytic converter thefts

Investigators continued to follow up on the case and discovered a storage unit on the 1100 block of Yosemite Avenue. Inside, detectives say they found more than 70 catalytic converters and several boxes of materials recovered from the inside of the converters.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.