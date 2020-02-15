Police investigating hours apart armed robberies at Cheveron and Valero

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno Police are at the scene of an armed robbery at the Chevron located at Blackstone and Spruce.

The gas station is right next to a Valero where an armed robbery happened just hours ago.

The man is described to be in his late teens to early 20s ran inside the gas station demanding cash. He was only in for a minute when he ran eastbound towards the Costco parking lot, according to authorities.

Authorities say the clerk was not hurt during the robbery and no customers were inside.

#BREAKING: The Chevron on Blackstone and Spruce was just robbed at gunpoint, it’s right next to a Valero where an armed robbery happened just hours ago. @FresnoPolice do not know if they’re related at this time. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/zj1llJduQV — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) February 15, 2020

“We did have officers shortly after the original call came out, as well as our skywatch who was canvassing the area. But unfortunately, we were unable to locate the suspect,” said Lt. Anthony Dewall.

