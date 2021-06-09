Police investigating after stray bullet hits 15-year-old at Kingsburg park

KINGSBURG, California. (KSEE) – The Kingsburg Police Department is investigating after it said several bullets randomly fired into the air rained down on a busy park Tuesday and hit a 15-year-old girl.

“Anything that comes up has to come down and there have been documented instances over the years where people have suffered gunshot wounds because of a falling projectile and have been fatal,” Neil Dadian the Kingsburg police chief said.

Danny Verburg lives around the corner and frequents the park with his grandkids he said the news came as a surprise.

“It’s really rare to see anything like that in town,” he said.

Reagan Elementary School borders the park and visitors said both are busy with foot traffic.

“This park is usually full of kids, especially the skate park,” Verburg said.

“It makes me uncomfortable knowing, I mean we’re right next to a school, the fact that something like that could happen and there is a school nearby. The kids are always out here. Yeah it’s a little unsettling,” Vanessa Garibay said.

Police said the wounded teen is being treated at CRMC, is stable and in good spirits. They said the shooter was likely not targeting anyone instead just firing recklessly, and with the 4th of July coming up this is a reminder of how dangerous and irresponsible that decision can be.

“The message is don’t do stupid things by taking your gun out and firing it up in the air just because you want to hear a loud bang because when law enforcement catches you the last bang you’re going to hear is the bang of your jail cell slamming shut on you,” Dadian said.

Dadian said police are now following up on leads, but are asking anyone with information to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.