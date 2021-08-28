Police investigate shooting at Selma apartment complex

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPEE) – A man has died after officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Selma, according to the Selma Police Department.

Just before 1:00 a.m., officials say they received multiple calls just about a possible disturbance with shots fired near the Lakes Apartment Complex in Selma on Nelson Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, officials say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, officers began performing life-saving measures on the man, but he died on scene due to his injuries.

The Selma Police Department says there is currently no known motive for the shooting and no information regarding any suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

