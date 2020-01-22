Police investigate shooting at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas; 3 people injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Fashion Show Mall that has left three people injured. Fashion Show is located on the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

According to Metro Police sources, it all unfolded Tuesday evening when a group of juveniles got into an argument. Metro Police said right before the group was about to get into a fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd.

A witness 8 News NOW spoke with said she saw two people suffering from gunshot wounds. She said one of the victims was an elderly man. Check the tweets below to hear what the witness had to say.

Per Police sources: Those involved are believed to be juveniles. This all started as a fight. One of the juveniles reportedly started to shoot into a crowd. pic.twitter.com/VZEaVj6LRf — Shakala Alvaranga (@SMAlvaranga) January 22, 2020

All off ramps from I-15 to eastbound Spring Mountain were closed for more than an hour due to police investigating the shooting at Fashion Show Mall.

There’s no word on any arrests. 8 News NOW has learned that the entire mall is on a lock down as police search for a second suspect.

Update: 3 people were shot at Fashion Show Mall. Injuries are not life threatening. LVMPD is questioning possible victims and suspects. Traffic is being shut down in the area as the investigation begins. pic.twitter.com/KBLpD5NVcQ — Shakala Alvaranga (@SMAlvaranga) January 22, 2020

This is a developing story. 8 News NOW has crews at the scene. They are working to get more information.

