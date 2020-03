FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are investigating an early morning shooting in northwest Fresno.

Police say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Thursday near Cornelia and Indianapolis avenues.

#BREAKING: Multiple police units & crime scene investigators are in the area of N. Cornelia Ave near Indianapolis Ave. in #Fresno. Two people shot and transported to the hospital, stable condition, but not cooperating. 3 cars & one garage door hit by bullets. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/nOoFsMgwE0 — Fabiola Ramirez (@FabRamirezTV) March 12, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

