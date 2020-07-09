Police investigate death of child reportedly left in car

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities are investigating the death of a child who was reported to have been left in a car and was not breathing.

Fullerton police say officers dispatched Wednesday afternoon immediately began life-saving efforts which were continued by paramedics, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orange County coroner’s office will determine the cause of death. The child’s identity and age were not immediately released.

Police say the child’s family members were cooperating with investigators.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.