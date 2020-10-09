Woman shot and killed in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman in her 20s was shot and killed early Friday morning in northwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near Shaw and Marks avenues.

Police said a woman was shot at least one time, the victim flagged down a car for help, the driver called 9-1-1 but the woman died at the scene.

Police have the roadway blocked in the area while officers investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

