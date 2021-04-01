Police investigate after one person struck by train in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating after one person was struck by a train Thursday night in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

At 9:21 p.m. the police department responded to the area of G St. and 16th St. for a train versus pedestrian collision along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

The victim was was walking along the tracks when they were struck by a passing train, according to authorities.

Police say the train is stopped, blocking traffic in the area. Drivers are asked to take a alternate route for the next few hours.

V Street, R Street, and D Street are open for north and south bound travel.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details about the collision are available.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Officer Calcagno at 209-388-7814 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.