Police investigate after one person struck by train in Merced

News
Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating after one person was struck by a train Thursday night in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

At 9:21 p.m. the police department responded to the area of G St. and 16th St. for a train versus pedestrian collision along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

The victim was was walking along the tracks when they were struck by a passing train, according to authorities.

Police say the train is stopped, blocking traffic in the area. Drivers are asked to take a alternate route for the next few hours.

V Street, R Street, and D Street are open for north and south bound travel.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details about the collision are available.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Officer Calcagno at 209-388-7814 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com