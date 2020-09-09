Police investigate after man shot in the shoulder

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities investigate after a man was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 9 p.m., the Fresno Police received a call about a shooting victim at Mckinley Avenue and 2nd Street who had walked into a nearby store.

When police arrived they found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police say the bullet traveled through his back to his shoulder area.

The injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the victim is not being cooperative.

