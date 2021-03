MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was struck and killed by a train in Merced on Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened in the area of P Street and 24th Street.

Authorities say based on a preliminary investigation it appears that a juvenile was struck and killed while trying to cross the tracks with friends.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate the collision.

This story will be updated.