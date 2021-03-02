Police identify suspect and victim killed after stabbing at Tulare cemetery

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police identified the victim killed and a suspect who was arrested after a verbal confrontation at a Tulare cemetery Monday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as 53-year-old Jerome Parker of Tulare who was found at the scene suffering from injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Officers responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on the 900 block of E. Kern following a report of a man on the ground in the cemetery. 

They also received additional information about a possible suspect still in the area.

A 41-year-old man who was identified as Larry Anthony Johnson was found at the scene and surrendered to officers after implicating himself and his involvement, police said.

Investigators say the motive is unknown but the incident took place after some type of verbal confrontation in the cemetery.

Johnson was taken to the Tulare County jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

