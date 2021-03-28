Police: Fresno man arrested in Woodland for indecent exposure, hitting officer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland Police Department say they arrested a man Sunday on suspicion of indecent exposure, resisting arrest, and battery on a police officer.

Officers went to a shopping center by Pioneer Avenue and E. Gibson Road after a man was accused of causing problems by yelling and refusing to leave a near by business.

The man, identified as Joshua Akers, was also accused of exposing himself. Police say they tried to approach Akers but he ran and tried to jump a fence into a backyard of a house

He failed and continued to run.

When police tried to arrest Akers, he tried to push past police but he was taken to the ground and arrested on a porch of a residence near Losoya Drive.

The 21-year-old from Fresno allegedly kicked, pushed and kneed an officer, police said.

Woodland police said Akers was booked in the Yolo County Jail

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com