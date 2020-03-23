Police: Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy in hospital after traffic collision

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy in hospital after traffic collision in Northwest Fresno on Sunday night.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Shaw and West Avenues just before 8 p.m. for a vehicle rollover.

When authorities arrived they say a deputy’s vehicle was overturned on its roof and had been involved in the traffic collision.

The deputy was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, the driver in the second vehicle was uninjured and was able to give a statement to police.

Authorities say the deputy was driving westbound responding to call when the second vehicle hit the deputies vehicle.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.