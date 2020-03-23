COVID-19 Information

Police: Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy in hospital after traffic collision

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy in hospital after traffic collision in Northwest Fresno on Sunday night.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Shaw and West Avenues just before 8 p.m. for a vehicle rollover.

When authorities arrived they say a deputy’s vehicle was overturned on its roof and had been involved in the traffic collision.

The deputy was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, the driver in the second vehicle was uninjured and was able to give a statement to police.

Authorities say the deputy was driving westbound responding to call when the second vehicle hit the deputies vehicle.

