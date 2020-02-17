Police: Four intoxicated juveniles arrested after breaking into classroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four juveniles have been arrested after breaking into a classroom while intoxicated in southwest Fresno Sunday night.

Lt. Tim Tietjen with the Fresno Police Department said four juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 broke a window to get into a classroom at Lane Elementary School on Lowe and Sierra Vista Avenues around 8 p.m.

The juveniles were found drinking alcohol and eating snacks, according to authorities.

Nothing stolen was reported, but Tietjen said the juveniles will be charged for burglary.

