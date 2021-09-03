POLICE: Former employee drives vehicle into Fresno business, injures 3 workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was fired from a fabric store in north Fresno injured three employees after driving his car through the business Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 9:00 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a vehicle that had gone into a business on North Blackstone and San Jose avenues.

Officers say the suspect intentionally drove his car into Authorized Vac and Sew after he was fired from the store earlier Friday morning.

Authorities say 12-13 people were inside the building at the time of the crash and three employees were injured, one of them transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to Fresno Police officers, the suspect was arrested on scene and now faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Detectives are currently on scene and have blocked off the store’s front entrance as they investigate the crash.