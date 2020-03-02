Police: DUI driver causing accident, two with minor injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An intoxicated driver caused a car crash between Kerman and Fresno on Sunday, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol says they responded to the area of California and Cornelia Avenues at around 8:20 p.m. for a car crash.

Authorities say one of the drivers was intoxicated heading east on California Ave. when he drove his vehicle into the westbound lane directly in front of the second vehicle.

The intoxicated driver was identified as Sixto Flores Lopez, 56, from Fresno. While the second driver was identified as Kenda Gutierrez, 44, from Kerman. Gutierrez was also accompanied by two juveniles, authorities say.

Lopez sustained major non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision while the two juveniles in Gutierrez’s vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the drivers and passengers were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

California Highway Patrol says Lopez was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

For any additional information contact the Fresno Area Public Information officer at (559)705-2200.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.