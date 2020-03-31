Police: Driver wanted for murder crashes after high-speed pursuit

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A murder suspect is in jail following a high-speed chase and a crash in Fresno County Monday, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say it started around 3 p.m. in Fresno. The suspect reached speeds of 100 mph and crashed in the area of Highway 99 and Fowler Avenue.

The driver was wanted in connection with a murder from last June.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle at 99 and Fowler and both the driver and passenger was taken into custody,” said Captain Joey Alvarez. “The passenger is wanted right now for a warrant connected to a homicide out of North East Fresno. He is 17-years-old and his name will not be released at this time.”

Both the driver and his 17-year-old passenger have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

