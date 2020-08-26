Police continue to search for stolen trailer of Santa Cruz County wildfire evacuees

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Karl Wenn and his family are staying with his cousin in Visalia after evacuating their home in Santa Cruz County.

Wenn said as the CZU Lightening Complex Fire grew he told his wife and children to pack a few of their favorite items, and filled the rest of their trailer with valuables of a different kind.

“Other than that it was all just like totes full of memories, the kids art from school, the baby clothes they wore when they came from the hospital,” he said.

On Saturday thieves took it all, leaving the family devastated. Their irreplaceable moments, keepsakes and pictures were gone. But Wenn said some belongings have now surfaced about 200 miles away in Oxnard.

“There was an arrest made on Sunday of a man and a woman age 41 and 45 who took some of my music equipment and tried to sell it back to Guitar Center. That’s where I bought the equipment from, so when they looked at the serial number they saw that I was the purchaser,” Wenn said the employee called him and then called police.

Wenn says the Oxnard Police are now investigating, but have not been able to locate the trailer, along with the family’s most precious belongings.

“The officer got on the line and said you’re going to get your stuff back and wanted to encourage me and I said ‘I appreciate that, but that’s not really the stuff I’m concerned about, what I’m concerned about is getting my kids stuff back that was in a trailer that was stolen,'” he said.

He said he’s asking police to search the suspects’ properties. But said the male suspect claims someone sold him the items in Bakersfield.

Wenn is asking everyone continue to be on the lookout.

The trailer has a large trailersplus.com sticker on the back, and a license plate 4RR1088.

He said some of the more expensive items were insured, but those are not the ones he cares about.

“You can’t really buy back memories,” he said.

Visalia police said officers in Oxnard are conducting follow-ups right now and will keep local investigators in the loop with any new developments.

