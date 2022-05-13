MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Merced that left a person injured, according to the Merced Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of Olive Avenue and Meadows Drive on February 8.

Investigators say when they arrived on the scene they found the victim nearby and sent him to the hospital for treatment.

After a three-month investigation police say they identified Maximino Mendez as a suspect in the shooting.

Friday, officers searched Mendez’s residence at the 600 block of Loughborough Drive.

During the search, officers said they found Mendez as well as a gun that is believed to be connected to the shooting.

Investigation into this incident is still ongoing, Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at SaldivarJ@CityofMerced.org.