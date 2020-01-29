Police arrest suspect connected to hit and run crash that killed man in wheelchair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police arrested the suspect connected to the hit-and-run crash that killed a man in a wheelchair on west Fresno on Friday.

The victim was identified as Ronnie Rodriguez, 53, of Fresno, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said.

#BREAKING: @FresnoPolice Just confirmed to me an arrest has been made in the hit-and-run that took the life of Ronnie Rodriguez. A Lt. with the department says he’s on the way with more information @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/20K0sIUqzf — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) January 29, 2020

Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department said the victim, described as a Hispanic male in his late 50’s, lived nearby. According to Dooley, the area has no sidewalks, crosswalks or streetlights.

Officers said they received a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m near Brawley just North of McKinley Avenues.

The caller told officers a man was struck by a vehicle. When police and paramedics arrived they found him dead at the scene.

“What we can determine at this point is it appears he was in the northbound lane somewhere probably pretty close to the edge when he was struck by this unknown vehicle,” Dooley said.

Police said a witness heard the accident and told them they later saw a white 4×4 pickup truck leaving the scene.

Authorities said they will have the area closed off for investigation.

“Officers and detectives will be going door-to-door seeing if anybody has video surveillance that may actually show the accident or any vehicles that are leaving the scene around that time to help us in the investigation,” Dooley said.

