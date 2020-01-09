Police arrest suspect after fatal hit-and-run in North Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A suspect is arrested after a fatal hit-and-run in North Fresno, police say.

Police say 47-year-old Deshon Mayo, is behind bars after being involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed the identity of the man killed as Jesus Echeverria, 39, of Fresno.

Authorities say Echeverria was riding his bike on the roadway at the same time as Mayo was traveling eastbound on Bullard, just past Fresno Street.

“The bicyclist had been traveling northbound outside of the crosswalk across Bullard,” said Fresno Police Department’s Sgt. Tony Bustos. “Traveled in front of the vehicle and was struck by the vehicle.”

Police say Mayo continued down the road and was soon stopped by a responding officer.

Mayo told police he fled because he was threatened by another group of bicyclists at the scene of the accident.

Officers can’t confirm but say Echeverria had been seen earlier with others who were also on bikes.

“He had been traveling with a group of bicyclists,” Sgt. Bustos said. “He’d been seen at a convenience store with a group prior to the collision.”

Echeverria was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where police say he died from his injuries.

Mayo was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

He is facing felony charges of manslaughter, DUI, and hit and run, as well as failure to yield to a bicyclist.

Vehicle vs. pedestrian fatalities is a major problem in Fresno.

There were reported 20 vehicles vs. pedestrian fatalities last year.

