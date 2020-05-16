Police arrest man after ex-girlfriend stabbed in hand during argument

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested in Visalia Saturday morning after his ex-girlfriend was stabbed in the hand during an argument, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to a restaurant at 500 S. Demaree St. at 11:19 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, said Agent Art Alvarez. Responding officers were told the incident had actually occurred in the area of 500 S. Chinowith St.

The victim told officers she had been in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, identified as Joshua McKay-Smith, 22.

During the argument, the victim was holding a closed folding knife in her hand, Alvarez said. McKay-Smith took the knife away from the victim, causing the knife blade to become exposed and the victim received a cut to her forearm.

McKay-Smith fled the scene but was found by officers a short distance away and arrested. He was taken to the Tulare County Jail and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and violation of a court order.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.