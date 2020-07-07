KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Police arrest man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Bakersfield teenager

News

by: Karen Hua

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man has been arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping, and rape in connection with the death of a Bakersfield teenager.

Thirteen-year-old Patricia Alatorre was last seen at her family’s home on Granite Hills and Cresent Ridge Streets in South Bakersfield the night of July 1st. Initially, Alatorre was reported as a runaway teenager.

“She did make a makeshift person in the bed. That’s not like her,” said her mom, Clara. “She put her pajamas in the head part to make it look like somebody was in the bed, but she locked her door.”

Her mom said she had never run away before and claims there have not been any issues in the family. Her parents tried to locate her phone but found the signal ended on the freeway south of town. Then the investigation quickly became something darker.

“On July 4th, video surveillance was located which depicted Patricia getting into a white older-model pickup truck,” said BPD Sergeant Robert Pair.

Her mom added, “it sounds like she said, ‘answer your Snapchat.’ We can’t tell if she said, “am I leaving’ or ‘I’m not leaving.’”

BPD found the truck in Inglewood Sunday. They arrested the owner, 24-year-old Armando Cruz, in LA County. Cruz was booked on 11 felonies including first-degree murder, kidnapping, rape, possession of child pornography, among other disturbing charges involving contact with a minor. It’s not yet confirmed whether Alatorre knew this man, or whether he was a stranger.

“We’re not sure if she left on her own or somebody coached her out,” her mom said.

A vigil in her honor was held Monday evening. BPD is investigating her disappearance as a homicide. If you have any information about this crime, you’re urged to call BPD at  327-7111.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know