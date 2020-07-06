Police arrest Inglewood man for murder, sexual assault in connection to missing 13-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a man has been arrested for murder, sexual assault and kidnapping, and other crimes in connection to the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl who was last seen last week.

Police said they arrested 24-year-old Armando Cruz of Inglewood for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of Patricia Alatorre. The 13-year-old was last seen on July 1 at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hosking Avenue and Wible Road.

Late Sunday night, the department said officers had located and seized a vehicle that matched the description of a white pick-up truck seen in the area around the time of Alatorre’s disappearance. Officials also told 17 News a man had been detained for questioning.

According to the department early Monday, Cruz was identified, interviewed and arrested. He was booked into the Kern County Jail for charges including murder and sexual assault of a juvenile.

A Kern County inmate database shows Cruz was booked on 15 felonies and one misdemeanor related to the case. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

The department said it is asking for information from anyone who has knowledge of Cruz’s recent visits to the Bakersfield area. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Ursery at 661-326-3871.

Police describe Alatorre as 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Suspicious vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

A spokesperson said the vehicle was located in Los Angeles County.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on Alatorre’s disappearance is urged to contact Det. Ursery at 661-326-3871, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-711 or the Kern County Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

