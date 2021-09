FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in central Fresno early Friday morning.

Police said they responded to an apartment near Blackstone and Home avenues around 3:30 a.m.

According to officers, a man in his 20’s was stabbed in his upper torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. Officers said the suspect fled the scene.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.