Police ramp up patrols to protect Fresno businesses from looters

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As businesses all over the country become targets for looters, Fresno has remained comparatively calm.

“Here in the city of Fresno, we’ve had demonstrations, we’ve had protests, some planned, some unplanned, and what’s been amazing about them is everyone has been peaceful,” said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

Fresno Police Department has stepped up patrols and undercover operations citywide in a bid to keep the peace. Officers are focusing on shopper centers and say they have received numerous tips.

“Through social media, online, to which we’ll gather that information and vet it to see how viable it truly is,” said Lt. Dooley.

A rumor of a riot at River Park Tuesday afternoon was met with law enforcement, city leaders, and community members.

“Here in the city of Fresno, while we have problems like everyone else, we are going to handle it different,” said Fresno resident Christopher Vincent. “We have people sitting at the table meeting with the Chief, meeting with Mayor Lee Brand and city officials where we have things in the making, very concrete things.”

Emmanuel Toah was at the gathering at River Park with his kids in the day and decided to come back in the evening for a peaceful walk with a strong message.

“I’m praying and I’m asking other people don’t make decisions based on skin,” said Toah.

Fresno Police officers will increase patrols through the rest of the week.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.