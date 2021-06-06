Police: 3 dead, others hurt in Florida grad party shooting

Police block an intersection near the Miami-Dade Kendall Campus in Miami, Fla., on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Three people are dead and at least six others injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area, police said Sunday. One of those killed was a state corrections officer, Miami-Dade police Director Freddie Ramirez told news outlets. (Daniel A Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three people are dead and at least six others injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area. Miami-Dade police Director Freddie Ramirez told news outlets Sunday that one of those killed was a state corrections officer. Ramirez said the party at a strip mall was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.” The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday. The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.

