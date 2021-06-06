Police: 3 dead, others hurt in Florida grad party shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three people are dead and at least six others injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area. Miami-Dade police Director Freddie Ramirez told news outlets Sunday that one of those killed was a state corrections officer. Ramirez said the party at a strip mall was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.” The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday. The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.
July 23 2021 05:30 pm
