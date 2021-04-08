“Please do help us,” family of missing man pleads community for help finding father

HUNTINGTON LAKE, California (KSEE) – Augusto Zarate went missing Monday afternoon. He and his family were outside their vacation rental in Huntington Lake just three miles from China Peak Mountain Resort, when he went inside to change his clothes.

“And came back, got changed, took down the road towards the cabins down here instead of going where we were…” said Zarate’s daughter, Edith Flores.

Zarate is 5”4’, 140 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and a navy-blue hat. It’s the third day of searching and Sgt. Scott Weishaar with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says over the years they’ve learned to expect the unexpected.

“We’ve learned that people will frequently go beyond what you would expect of someone and you really can’t have that mindset of taking someone’s age and ability into account and limit it to that because we’ve had several searches where the person’s been located way beyond what you’d ever imagine they could do.”

The Search and Rescue team is made up of around thirty members and had a chopper in the air as they also search through miles of rugged terrain. Zarate speaks limited English and his daughter pleads for the community to keep an eye out.

“Please, help us find my father. We are desperately looking for him, it’s been four days and our hope is fading away. Please do help us.”

Investigators are asking residents with security cameras to scan video going back to Monday for any clues that would lead to Zarate and to give any information to the Fresno Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.