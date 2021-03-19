Plea to end violence against Asian-Americans as Fresno Police increases patrols

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Police Department is working to combat hate crimes targeting the Asian-American community.

According to the CEO of the Fresno Center Pao Vang, hate crimes against Asians-Americans are up 150% nationwide, with California accounting for many of those cases.

Vang says the crimes are often directed against women and the elderly and had a clear message for those responsible.

“You need to stop. You need to understand that that could be your grandma, your grandpa as well. Put yourself in those people’s shoes.”

The Fresno Police Department increased its patrols in areas of the city where there is a larger Asian or Southeast Asian population, to let them know that they are safe.

The patrols will continue through the weekend or longer if necessary.