Play ball: Fresno Grizzlies welcoming fans back to Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies announced they are ready to take fans back to the ballgame – after being officially approved for limited in-person attendance.

“We’re ready to open up our gates and have everyone back out here. We just couldn’t be happier,” Jonathan Bravo the team’s marketing manager said Wednesday.

Bravo said earlier in the day the Fresno County Department of Health approved their plans to welcome fans back in time for the season opener on May 11.

“Our front office is totally ecstatic. They’re totally ready to go – phone was ringing off the hook,” Bravo said.

The excitement carried over to some local businesses. Michael Cruz the president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company said they are looking forward to the boost in revenue as well as morale the news brings.

“The spirit and energy of downtown that comes with the Grizzlies coming back and everyone going ‘Hey, things are starting to get a little better,'” he said.

Fans can expect some changes. For now, tickets will only be sold in advance electronically with season ticket holders getting priority to purchase starting April 21st. Single-game tickets will be limited and released at a yet-to-be-determined date. Groups will sit separately from each other and because Fresno County remains in the red tier of reopening, capacity will be capped at 20% of the roughly 10,000 seat stadium.

“We are ready at a moment’s notice as soon as our tier opens from either red to orange, orange to yellow, we’re ready to go. We’re ready to open up more and continue to welcome back fans to Chukchansi Park,” Bravo said.

There are still opening day details remaining – and fans can expect more announcements in the coming weeks.