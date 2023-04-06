BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin Russell felt heartbroken hearing the news of a stolen lawn mower that could halt progress being made for little leaguers at the Greenfield baseball fields and decided to help.

Russell donated his John Deere lawn mower to the Greenfield Baseball Association with hopes this could help the group continue to revamp the fields ahead of opening day on April 15.

“It’s an incredible feeling knowing you made a person smile, helped them out that was tragic what they did,” Russell said.

Russell said his children played on the fields, and he knows the work the fields need, and says it is important to help out if you can.

“You’ll feel something that you haven’t felt before, you just feel something, I was raised with no money, we were really poor, it feels really good to give to somebody,” said Russell.

President of the Greenfield Baseball Association Phillip Martinez picked up the gifted lawn mower and took in the special moment.

“I feel relieved, I feel thankful, I know that my coaches, everybody is thankful, they were excited when we heard the news, and so it was a good moment,” said Martinez.

Martinez is no longer without a lawn mower, and the Greenfield baseball fields will open thanks to power of community.

“You need a community, to kind of all chip in, so that support is what we need and we’re getting it and we love it,” said Martinez.

The Greenfield Baseball Association has started a GoFundMe to replace the stolen one. If you have any information about the stolen lawn mower, contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office or call 661-861-3110.