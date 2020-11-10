Plants threatened as temperatures fall to freezing in the Central Valley

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Many Central Valley locations dropped to below-freezing temperatures Sunday night – and more areas are expected to be at or below freezing Monday night too.

In Fresno County, farmers are covering lemongrass with plastic. The specialty crop is highly sensitive to freezing temperatures. Like landscaping plants around homes, they must be covered to prevent frost damage.

Fresno’s first freezing temperature of the season averages at Dec. 2, so freezing temperatures in November are not uncommon.

In fact, freezing temperatures are not always a bad thing.

“Frost helps to knock off the leaves on the trees and the vines they need to go into their dormancy state,” says Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen. “It also happens to be good for citrus as long as it doesn’t get too cold. It helps to bring the sugar content up. It helps to really bring up the color of the fruit as well.”

A lot depends on how low temperatures go – and for how long.

To protect crops from severe cold, wind machines can be used to mix warmer air from above to keep temperatures in orange groves from dropping to critical levels. Temperatures under 28 degrees for several hours starts to raise special concern due to the potential for the fruit to freeze and tear on the inside.

