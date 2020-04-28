Plant sales increase as more people take on gardening

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Throughout the Central Valley nurseries are deemed essential because they sale fruits, vegetables, and outdoor plants.

With numerous businesses temporary closed to stay at home restrictions, more and more people are turning to gardening swamping local nurseries with their business.

Geoffrey Callow works at Evergreen Nursery. He said for the past few weeks they have constantly had customers at their nursery buying fruit and vegetable plants.

“We have been swamped. We have been very busy but still doing what we can to keep the distancing measures in place and sanitizing things as much as we can but we have been busy selling tons of veggies,” said Callow.

Callow said since the coronavirus pandemic they can barely keep summer fruits and veggies on their shelves which is getting tricky to keep up with the growing demand.

“We get a shipment of veggies at least two to three times a week and a lot of the times like the squash and cucumber will sell out by the end of the day,” said Callow.

Callow said he believes since people are having to stay home they want to pick up some outdoor hobbies they can do while self isolating. So, gardening is the perfect thing to do.

Plus, while people stroll down their nursery looking at the different flowers and succulents it’s easy to stay six feet apart.

But, local nurseries are not the only ones having a problem keeping up with the high demand.

Many hardware stores are getting slammed in their gardening sections.

Elaine Kuramoto works at Fresno Ag Hardware. She said within the past week she has noticed a big uptick in plant sales.

“The biggest increase has been with the live plants and the soils,” said Kuramoto.

Kuramoto said fruit and vegetable seeds have been flying off of their shelves along with fertilizer, soil, and other planting essentials.

“Fertilizer all of the fertilizer,” said Kuramoto. “As soon as we put an order up it’s gone by the next day. It is just amazing.”

However despite the growing demand of outdoor plants and seeds hardware stores and nurseries will continue doing the best they can and ensure people get their hands on this hot items.

