Plan to curb event noise in Fresno backfires on Bredefeld

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A proposal to limit the noise level of events at Woodward Park was shot down by Fresno City Council.

The ordinance would have banned any noise heard from the edges of the park louder than a vacuum cleaner. The discussion came after many residents who live near the park made noise complaints during events like Grizzly Fest.

Bredefeld said there are have been times when noise at the park measured above 80 decibels – when the legally acceptable level should be below 65 to comply with the noise ordinance.

Under his proposal, the edges of the park would have had to measure under 70 dbs or event organizers would be given a warning. If the sound wasn’t reduced, the event would be shut down. Organizers would also have to pay $1,000 each minute after ten minutes, $10,000 for each minute after 20 minutes, and $100,000 for each minute after 30 minutes.

Eddie Burgos with Numbskull Productions said, if it was approved, the park and city would suffer financially.

“You can basically kiss this crowned jewel of Fresno goodbye, said Burgos. “As well as the revenue streams as well.”

A City of Fresno Parks Department employee stated in the last two years there were over 200 events in Woodward Park with close to 200,000 people in attendance.

This attendance isn’t welcomed by everyone. Local homeowners in the area have continuously complained to their Homeowners Association as well as the city. They state that originally the park promised not to have an amphitheater built and now residents have to suffer the consequences.

“I don’t think the residents should have to subsidize the park,” said nearby resident and representative for the Park Fort Washington HOA Dirk Poeshel.

“Some weekends we get hundreds of complaints. They call our security forces and some people have called the city.”

The proposal failed and even backfired on Bredefeld. Councilmember Miguel Arias said he wanted to examine the noise ordinance and possibly raise it from the current 65 dbs.

