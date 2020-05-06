Pivoting to take out and delivery for local bars

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Take out cocktails–it’s a concept we haven’t seen before COVID-19. But it’s a way for our local bars to stay open.

We spoke to the owners of the fairly new downtown fresno bar “Modernist” on how they have had to pivot to drink pick up and delivery.

