Pickup truck flipped after crash with big rig in Fresno county

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a big rig crash Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Conejo and Fowler avenues.

RELATED: CHP: Rollover crash sends teen driver to the hospital

The CHP said a pickup truck and a big rig collided in the intersection causing the pickup to flip.

The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

RELATED: Crash kills one, injures one other in central Fresno, CHP says

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.