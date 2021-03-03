Pickup truck bursts into flames after crash near downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A pickup truck burst into flames after crashing into a pole near downtown Fresno Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on G Street south of Ventura Avenue.

Police say for some reason the pickup went off the road, crashed into a pole causing a transformer to fall. They say the transformer started a fire engulfing the car.

The driver and a passenger were able to get out of the pickup. The driver was taken to the hospital. His condition and that of the passenger is not known.

PG&E said power is out to about 400 customers in the area.